Toyota bets big on Yaris to drive sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is betting big on its newly-launched sedan Yaris to bring sales back on track, a senior company official said on Friday. The Japanese automaker’s plans to grow at 7-8% in 2018-19 after sales in FY18 were down by almost 2%. The sales in the opening month of the new fiscal were also down 1.4% for Toyota, as per industry data, due to mass market cars such as the Etios sedan and Etios Liva hatchback failing to get momentum.

“We have a new product in the form of Yaris. It has been received with great interest. We are very confident that it will boost our volumes this fiscal. We hope to grow at 7-8% in FY19 which is the industry growth projection,” N Raja, deputy MD, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, told reporters.

TKM, a joint venture between auto major Toyota and Kirloskar Group, on Friday began deliveries of its latest sedan Yaris which has been priced between Rs 8.75 lakh and Rs 12.85 lakh for manual variant, and for automatic it’s priced between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh. The car has only been launched in a petrol variant.