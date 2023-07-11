scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Toy makers seek GST tweaks, early PLI

Wants differential treatment for mechanical and electronic toys to end

Written by Mukesh Jagota
Toy manufacturers, gst on Toy manufacturers, Toy manufacturers PLI scheme,
The industry is seeking redressal of the issues created by different rates of taxation for different categories of toys which is impeding the process of going up in the value chain for the sector.

Toy manufacturers have requested the government to address the “anomaly” in the Good and Services Tax that is applicable to the sector and early roll-out of the Production Linked Incentive scheme as it gets ready for the next phase of growth offered by the enabling environment created in the last few years.

The industry is seeking redressal of the issues created by different rates of taxation for different categories of toys which is impeding the process of going up in the value chain for the sector.

“Mechanical toys attract 12% GST while tax on electronic toys is 18%. A mere addition of a bulb or a sound mechanism changes the classification of the toy. This itself is acting as a barrier to many more companies moving to manufacturing of more sophisticated toys,” Chairman of the Toy Association of India Manu Gupta said.

Also Read
Also Read

Around the world electronic toys are 70% of the market and the differential duty structure is acting as a barrier to address this huge segment. “Only 200 out of the 7000 members of the association manufacture electronic toys,” Gupta said, adding that the demand for addressing the different tax rates in toys was raised at the meeting organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday here.

He said apart from rates a clear definition should also be laid down on what constitutes an electronic toy. Gupta said that the demand for removal of GST anomalies in the sector have been pending for long.

At the meeting the association also asked for early rollout of PLI for toys to take advantage of the enabling environment provided for the sector by higher duties and quality control orders.

Apart from the quality control order of 2021, to curb imports and support the manufacturing of toys, the government hasd increased basic custom duty to 66% from 22% in 2020-21. In the budget for 2023-24 this was further raised to 70%.

Also Read

Apart from the representatives of the government and the toy association, the meeting also saw the participation of top global retailers like Hamleys, Walmart, Ikea, Lego, Hasbro, Spinmaster, IMC, Lulu, Simba Dixie and Sanrio. The Indian manufacturers who were part of the discussion toy makers from India include Microplastic, Aequs, Funskool, Playgrop, Dreampalst, OK Play, Universal, and Play Shifu.

Chief coordinator of the association Amitabh Kharbanda said the top retailers of toys have expressed their willingness to increase sourcing from India. Some of the top ones like Ferraro, Ikea, Walmart, Hasbro, Simba Dixie, Spinmaster already have purchase offices in India and are buying from local manufacturers .

“Indian toy market size is Rs 16,000 crore which is 0.5% of the global market that is around $120 billion. If we increase our share, it will have a significant impact on the industry,” Kharbanda said.

More Stories on
GST
PLI scheme

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 01:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS