Tough operating conditions not to impact international foray: Vistara

Full service carrier Vistara on Saturday said that the tough operating conditions — high jet fuel prices along with a weak rupee — will not impact plans to launch international operations slated for the end of 2018.

According to the airline’s Chief Executive Leslie Thng, the airline plans to reduce expenditure by inducting technology enabled solutions in the non-safety, services or customer facing aspects of its operations.

Further, the company plans to re-negotiate contracts, once it expands operations and inducts more aircraft.

Currently, the domestic airline industry is under pressure from high fuel prices, weak rupee and low air fares.

The company official spoke to reporters at an event held here to unveil the airline’s 22nd aircraft, an Airbus A320neo with a “retro-livery” (paint scheme) which is the first of its kind in India

“The livery recreates the one used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines, India’s very first airline that was founded by J.R.D. Tata, and the aircraft also bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft,” the airline said in a statement.

“This striking retro-livery is also a celebration of 150 years of the Tata group, and it reclaims for Vistara the space once held by the pioneers of aviation in India….”