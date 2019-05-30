Total M&A, PE deal value drops 79 per cent to USD 4,579 million in April, says report

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 10:51:57 AM

April saw 46 per cent increase in deal values in private equity, while volumes remained muted, according to the findings by Grant Thornton's Monthly PE Dealtracker.

The deal value for private equity was at USD 3,844 million in April this year as compared to USD 2,624 million last year.The deal value for private equity was at USD 3,844 million in April this year as compared to USD 2,624 million last year.

Merger and acquisition and private equity deal values witnessed 79 per cent drop in April despite easing of Indo-Pakistan tensions, strengthening of rupee against dollar and encouraging domestic sentiment on the back of easing inflation, says a report. Total merger and acquisition (M&A) and private equity (PE) deal value was at USD 4,579 million (about Rs 31,950 crore) in April 2019 against USD 21,766 million in the same month last year, as per a report by Grant Thornton released Wednesday.

The report further said despite 96 per cent fall in M&A deal value in April compared to same month last year, PE investors did not fail to impress with increased investment activity recording one billion-dollar investment and nine investments valued over USD 100 million each. Total M&A value in April was USD 735 million against USD 19,142 million in the same month a year ago. April saw 46 per cent increase in deal values in private equity, while volumes remained muted, according to the findings by Grant Thornton’s Monthly PE Dealtracker.

“Despite easing of Indo-Pakistan tensions, strengthening of rupee against dollar and encouraging domestic sentiment on the back of easing inflation and, as a result, giving rise to expectation of lower interest rates, April 2019 witnessed 79 per cent drop in the M&A and PE deal values,” the report noted. The deal value for private equity was at USD 3,844 million in April this year as compared to USD 2,624 million last year.

“As anticipated, the deal turnout remained suppressed in April 2019. About 35 M&A transactions and 80 PE/VC transactions aggregated to USD 0.7 billion and USD 3.8 billion, respectively in April 2019. “Compared to overall deal statistics of April 2018, deal values shrunk by 79 per cent and volumes by 6 per cent,” said Pankaj Chopda, Director, Grant Thornton India LLP. Compared to March 2019, April recorded 18 per cent rise in deal volumes while values declined 32 per cent, the report said. Volumewise, there were a total of 115 M&A and PE deals, a fall of 6 per cent against 122 in April 2018. So far this year, PE deal values recorded a significant 74 per cent increase despite 10 per cent drop in investment volumes, indicating increased average deal size. Despite muted volumes, large ticket PE/VC transactions partially offset the shortfall in overall deal values.

A USD 1.1 billion investment by Tata Group, GIC and SSG Capital Management was the major contributor to the 46 per cent growth in PE/VC transaction values as compared to April 2018, the report added. Infrastructure management, retail and consumer and banking and financial services were the key drivers for PE/VC transactions, Chopda said. Considering May being the month of election results, the uncertainty in deal landscape is expected to soon fade away. However, transactions to pare debt, closure of IBC related transactions and transactions in pipeline indicate a silver lining for the rest of the year, Chopda added. Driven by GMR Airport’s funding, the biggest PE deal in India’s airport sector in both rupee and dollar terms, the infra sector topped the value chart with this deal alone capturing 30 per cent of the total PE deal values. The startup sector accounted for almost half of the PE investment volumes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Total M&A, PE deal value drops 79 per cent to USD 4,579 million in April, says report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition