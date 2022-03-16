  • MORE MARKET STATS

Torrent Power inks pacts to acquire 51 pc stake in power distribution utility of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

“Torrent Power Limited has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Holding Entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (the SPV) for purchase of 51 per cent Equity Share Capital of the SPV (special purpose vehicle) from the Holding Entity,” a company statement said.

Written by PTI
torrent power
With the addition of DNH & DD, Torrent will distribute nearly 24 billion units of electricity per annum to over 3.85 million customers and cater to a peak demand of over 5,000 MW. (Photo source: Reuters)

Torrent Power has inked agreements to acquire 51 per cent equity of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. “Torrent Power Limited has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Holding Entity) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (the SPV) for purchase of 51 per cent Equity Share Capital of the SPV (special purpose vehicle) from the Holding Entity,” a company statement said.

According to the statement, the SPV will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity and holds distribution licence in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD).

This acquisition will significantly strengthen Torrent’s position as the leading Power Distribution Company in the country with a presence in 12 cities spread across 3 states and 1 Union Territory.

With the addition of DNH & DD, Torrent will distribute nearly 24 billion units of electricity per annum to over 3.85 million customers and cater to a peak demand of over 5,000 MW.

The Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group, with its total revenue of Rs 20,500 crore and a market cap of Rs 71,000 crore, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.