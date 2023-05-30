Torrent Pharma posts Q4FY23 profit at Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16.9%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday posted profit at Rs 287 crore for the fiscal fourth quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 2491 crore, up 16.9 per cent as against Rs 2131 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 727 crore, up 30 per cent on-year. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 (160 per cent) per equity share of Rs 5 each. “The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid/ dispatched on or around 14th August, 2023. Earlier, an interim dividend of Rs 14 (280 per cent) per equity share was paid during the last quarter,” it said in a regulatory filing.

