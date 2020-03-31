Torrent Group to donate Rs 100 crore to PM CARES fund

The company on Monday said it would contribute Rs 50 crore in PM CARES fund and another Rs 50 core under various initiatives (Representative image)

Gujarat-based Torrent Group has committed Rs 100 crore to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by way of contributing in PM CARES fund and various other initiatives.

The company on Monday said it would contribute Rs 50 crore in PM CARES fund and another Rs 50 core under various initiatives such as providing essential medicines to various government hospitals free of cost, contributions to state government relief funds, donations to NGOs doing grassroots work to address the issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, provision of PPEs to healthcare workers and also plans to do efforts to contain the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the vulnerable sections of society.

Employees (including thousands of contract and construction workers working under our contractors) will be paid full wages for the entire duration of the lockdown and the entire cost of the same will be borne by the Torrent Group, said Jayesh Desai, executive director, Torrent Group.

According to Desai, the contribution of Rs 100 crore is aimed at strengthening the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic and its fallout on poorer sections of our society and stand committed to doing all that the Torrent Group can do at this time of national crisis.

The Rs 21,000-crore Ahmedabad-headquartered Torrent Group has business interest in pharmaceutical, power, electric cables and also in city gas distribution.