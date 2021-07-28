Torrent Gas to invest Rs 10k cr in 5 years; set to touch 500 CNG stations by Mar ’23

“Torrent Gas is committed to making CNG widely available in Chennai and Tiruvallur and we aim to commission 50 CNG stations by September 21 and 100 CNG stations by June 22,” he said.

Torrent Gas, the city gas distribution (CGD) business of Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, on Tuesday said it plans to invest around `10,000 crore over the next five years, across the country, which will go into building CGD infrastructure, foraying into newer geographies and acquiring companies.

The company, which entered Tamil Nadu by setting up 25 CNG stations, said it has already invested around Rs 1,900 crore towards the creation of CGD infrastructure, on a pan India basis.

Torrent Gas intends to make a total investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years towards building CGD infrastructure including laying steel and PE pipelines to provide piped natural gas to domestic, industrial and commercial customers and setting up CNG stations. The project would generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 5000 people in the state.

Speaking to media persons virtually, Jinal Mehta, director, Torrent Gas said “Torrent Gas has significantly strengthened its position in the CGD sector with the launch of operations in Chennai, the only metro city in the country to be authorised to a private entity. With the addition of 25 CNG stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur, Torrent now has an extensive network of 214 operational CNG stations across the country and we plan to further increase the number of operational CNG stations to 350 by March 31, 2022, and 500 by March 31, 2023.”

Torrent Gas has been authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for establishing and operating CGD network and providing compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in 33 districts across seven states and one UT. Chennai was the only metro in the country, where CNG and PNG were not available thus far.

A mega simultaneous launch of 25 CNG stations in Chennai and Tiruvallur is a significant moment in the development of CGD infrastructure in TN, as there were only 12 CNG stations in the entire state of Tamil Nadu until now. Availability of CNG will bring great relief to private vehicle owners, auto, taxi and commercial vehicle operators, reeling under the ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

Torrent Gas has announced an aggressive price of Rs 51.35/kg for CNG, in Chennai and Tiruvallur, which is the second-lowest CNG price in the country after the NCR region. At this price, the adoption of CNG as fuel will help customers in Chennai save up to 66% vis-a-vis petrol, 61% vis-à-vis diesel and 42% vis-à-vis auto LPG. CNG prices are also much more stable as compared to those of petrol and diesel, which undergo frequent changes, the company said.

Along with launching the CNG stations, Torrent Gas has also invested deeply into building awareness about CNG as an economical and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol and diesel. Torrent Gas, in its efforts to promote and build an ecosystem conducive for widespread adoption of CNG, has tied up with OEMs in the car, auto, LGV and LCV segments, who are committed to a similar cause and bringing various promotional offers for customers. Existing petrol car users can also get their cars converted to CNG by fitting their vehicles with CNG kits from government-approved retrofitters, it said.