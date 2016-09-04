Top seven companies add Rs 41,687 crore in m-cap, HDFC shines

The market valuation of HDFC advanced by Rs 11,309.5 crore to Rs 2,27,624.66 crore, becoming the top gainer in the chart. (Reuters)

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 firms surged by Rs 41,687 crore last week, with HDFC and ITC emerging as the biggest gainers.

Barring TCS, RIL and CIL, the rest seven companies saw rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday.

ITC’s m-cap zoomed Rs 10,759.78 crore to Rs 3,17,554.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank soared Rs 7,237.81 crore to Rs 3,26,549.50 crore.

The market valuation of SBI jumped Rs 5,938.52 crore to Rs 1,97,446.23 crore and of HUL went up by Rs 3,733.37 crore to Rs 1,99,080.67 crore.

Infosys added Rs 2,365.85 crore to Rs 2,36,826.48 crore and market valuation of ONGC rose by Rs 342.22 crore to Rs 2,04,347.88 crore.

On the other hand, m-cap of RIL slumped Rs 4,800.14 crore to Rs 3,28,477.87 crore, while TCS lost Rs 3,083.72 crore to Rs 4,95,267.06 crore.

The m-cap of CIL fell by Rs 600.05 crore to Rs 2,10,019.12 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained the tag of the most-valued firm followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, ONGC, HUL and SBI.

Over the past week, the Sensex climbed 749.86 points or 2.69 per cent and the NSE Nifty soared 237.10 points or 2.76 per cent, biggest weekly gains in over two months.