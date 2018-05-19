Top priority given to irrigation, water supply schemes: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

The chief minister said soon after assuming office, his government decided to lower the age-limit for senior citizens to get social security pension without the income limit criteria.

Top priority has been accorded to irrigation and water supply schemes in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 2,572 crore has been earmarked in the state budget for early completion of these, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today.

At a public meeting at Kelodhar in Seraj Assembly Constituency represented by Thakur, he said the government’s endeavour is to bring more areas under assured irrigation so that farmers could go for crop diversification instead of growing traditional crops.

The chief minister said soon after assuming office, his government decided to lower the age-limit for senior citizens to get social security pension without the income limit criteria.

Asserting that the BJP government was committed to providing responsive, transparent and accountable administration to the people of the state, Thakur said, better road connectivity, especially in rural areas was the main concern of the state government.

Irrigation and Public Health and Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was witnessing all-round and balanced development under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur.