– By Michael Yoo

Recruiting and retaining top talent in the IT industry has become increasingly tough amid a rapidly changing labor market and higher competition for skilled, certified professionals. As the skills gap continues to negatively affect businesses in critical fields like cloud computing, data science and cybersecurity, organizations are looking for individuals with outstanding credentials that demonstrate their expertise and capability. In fact, certifications act as reliable affirmations of skilled individuals’ abilities. 96 per cent of IT managers believe that certified staff add value to their organization.

The top-paying IT certifications for IT professionals in India include:

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) — Professional Cloud Architect

The GCP – Professional Cloud Architect credential validates a professional’s ability to design cloud architecture with compliance and security in mind. This credential also validates the ability to manage implementation, provision infrastructure, and improve processes. However, to earn this certification, it’s recommended that professionals have at least three years of experience before sitting the exam, with at least one designing and managing solutions in Google Cloud. The average salary of a GCP — Professional Cloud Architect in India is around Rs 40 lakhs per annum.

Cloud Digital Leader (CDL)

The CDL certification validates a professional’s knowledge of the Google Cloud Platform, its services, and its capabilities in supporting an organization’s cloud initiatives. It may also benefit those in a business-facing role, who work collaboratively with technical professionals, or those who work with multiple cloud providers and must understand the services of each. The average salary of a digital cloud leader in India is around Rs 39 lakhs per annum.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Solutions Architect – Professional

Solutions architects are among the most in-demand job roles right now. The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification validates an individual’s ability to design, deploy and support often complex cloud infrastructure. The average salary of an AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional is Rs 39 lakhs per annum.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals certification provides professionals with basic cloud concepts and services. This certification offers the foundation professionals need to work with data in the cloud. The average salary of a Microsoft Azure Administrator is around Rs 37.5 lakhs per annum.

Professional Data Engineer

Professional Data Engineer certification will help professionals identify the purpose and value of the Machine Learning (ML) products in Google Cloud. Following the certification, professional data engineers can design, build, operationalize, secure, and monitor data. The average salary of a data engineer in India is around Rs 37 lakhs per annum.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is a prerequisite for the professional-level certification. This certification serves as a credible validation of cloud architects with hands-on professional experience designing fault-tolerant, cost-efficient systems on AWS. To achieve this certification, candidates must pass the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C03) exam. The average salary of an AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is around Rs 35 lakhs per annum.

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation

With organizations looking to deliver their project and services quickly, there has been increasing demand for ITIL-certified professionals. The ITIL certification offers a detailed understanding of the ITIL four framework, core concept, and terminologies. The certification can teach learners how to enhance IT service management. The average salary of an ITIL foundation professional is around Rs 32 lakhs per annum.

Professional Cloud Security Engineer

A cloud security engineer helps companies design and secure workloads and infrastructure in the cloud. Professional Cloud Security Engineer certification provides a professional with a thorough understanding of industry security requirements to design, develop and manage a secure infrastructure with Google security technologies. The average salary of a cloud security engineer is Rs 31.5 lakhs per annum.

Whether an experienced IT professional or a fresh graduate, a certification can pave the way for a lucrative career. However, it’s important to remember that salaries are the culmination of several factors, including the ability to apply certified skills at work, job roles, continuous professional development, tenure, and hard work.

(Michael Yoo is the Customer Market Leader – T&D at Skillsoft)