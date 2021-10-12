  • MORE MARKET STATS

Top officials from Cognizant call on Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

October 12, 2021 5:25 PM

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj and industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham were among those present.

The top officials of Cognizant Technology Solutions India, including its Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar, along with his colleagues from senior management, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his camp office on Tuesday.

