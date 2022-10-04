Top IT firms revoke offer letters given to freshers

Top IT and tech firms like Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have reportedly revoked offer letters given to students after delaying their joining by three-four months, according to an IANS report.

According to reports, hundreds of freshers were given offer letters, but first the joining of those candidates was postponed and finally, their offer letter was revoked.

The IANS report said the students had received the offer letters after several rounds of interviews and a rigorous selection process.

“It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void,” one of the emails read, the report said.

The companies were yet to react to the reports.

The global macroeconomic conditions, amid recession fears and rising inflation, have hit the Indian industries, and the IT/tech industry in the country is not immune.

Experts have earlier said the momentum in the Indian IT industry would slow down further in times to come.

TCS earlier postponed variable pay to its employees, while Infosys reportedly slashed it to 70% and Wipro deferred it completely.

According to a latest report by Naukri.com, the IT sector recorded a de-growth of 10% in hiring activity in August.