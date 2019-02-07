Top deck rejig: Ola gets new COO in Punit Bhirani

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to employees that he and Divakaran will “move into a new initiative in the group on which he and I have been working on”.

Cab aggregator Ola has appointed Puneet Bhirani as CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies (OFT) and COO for Ola, according to sources. The company is witnessing a series of high-profile exits and corporate restructuring, they added. Bhirani joins Ola from IT firm Mphasis where he was the CEO of its subsidiary, Digital Risk, based in Orlando in the US. Company documents seen by FE show that Bhirani will have a dual role — he will manage all aspects of the OFT business and handle supply and sourcing operations for India.

Sources told FE that Sandeep Divakaran, who’s the head of OFT, will transition the role to Bhirani over the next two months. Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in an email to employees that he and Divakaran will “move into a new initiative in the group on which he and I have been working on”. Aggarwal added that he will disclose details of this new initiative in the near future.

Bhirani’s entry comes amid some senior level exits in the company. Pallav Singh, who is one of the founding members of the company and senior vice-president and interim COO since March 2018, left the company last month.

Sources said Singh’s exit was due to disagreement with Bhavish Aggarwal. Some other key figures who left the company include Vishal Kaul, who was the company’s COO last year; Joy Bandekar, corporate president for new initiatives; Saikiran Krishnamurthy, senior vice-president for growth; and Susheel Balakrishnan, chief people officer.

In 2018, Viraj Chouhan, chief communication officer, had also left the company to join Pepsi.

Sources also confirmed that Ola will restructure itself into a group and Bhavish Aggarwal may become group chairman. One of the sources also added that co-founder Ankit Bhati will head the cabs division and he will closely work with Vijay Ghadge, who recently was promoted as vice-president.