Top court lifts ban on sale of Saridon, two other popular drugs

The three popular brands which were part of the list of 328 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs that were banned by the Centre last week.

In a major relief to pharma majors GlaxoSmithKline and Piramal Healthcare, the Supreme Court on Monday lifted the ban on manufacture and sale of Saridon, Piriton Expectorant and Dart — the three popular brands which were part of the list of 328 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs that were banned by the Centre last week.

While Piramal Healthcare and Juggat Pharma manufacture painkiller Saridon and Dart, respectively, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals makes and sells Piriton cough syrup.

The health ministry had on September 13 banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of 328 combination medicines, including the three FDC drugs, with immediate effect for being “irrational” and for lack of therapeutic justification for the medicines. The ban included cough syrups, painkillers and anti-diabetic medicines.

A Bench led by Justice Rohinton F Nariman, while issuing notice to the Centre, allowed the three popular brands to be sold till the final disposal of the matter after senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Shyam Divan informed that these drugs were being manufactured prior to 1998, the cut-off date fixed by the apex court last year.

However, the government through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand disputed the claims, saying these three drugs were manufactured post-1988.

The companies had moved the SC, seeking removal of their drugs from the list of banned FDC drugs list.

The companies argued that these combinations were being manufactured before 1988 and, since the Supreme Court had earlier exempted 15 such combinations from the government’s ban, the same exemptions should be extended to these brands.

GSK counsel Ajay Bhargava stated that the company had been manufacturing and marketing the FDC expectorant since October 2, 1983.

An FDC drug contains two or more active ingredients in a fixed dosage ratio.

On September 7, the top court had restrained the Centre from taking any decision with regard to 15 banned fixed-dose combination drugs that were manufactured prior to September 1988.

The Centre, in March 2016, had prohibited the manufacture, sale and distribution of 349 FDCs but this was contested by the aggrieved manufacturers in high courts.

In December 2016, the Delhi High Court revoked a ban on 349 drugs, and a year later, the Supreme Court constituted an expert committee to examine only those drugs that were launched after 1988.

On the directions of the December 2017 SC judgment, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) looked into the matter and recommended prohibition of the FDCs on the ground that there was no therapeutic justification and these FDCs may be risky to patients.

On the basis of the recommendations, the ministry of health and family welfare prohibited the FDCs.

Even Indian pharma major Wockhardt last week moved the Delhi High Court against the health ministry’s decision to ban its anti-inflammatory drug — Ace Proxyvon, one of the FDC medicines affected by the Centre’s September 7 notification banning 328 such combinations.

FDCs are two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form.