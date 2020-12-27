Top CEOs: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Tesla’s Elon Musk didn’t make the cut; Google’s Sundar Pichai ranked 3rd

Jeff Bezos was ranked 41st best CEO last year.

Video conferencing app Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, marketing technology company HubSpot Chief Brian Halligan, and Google’s Sundar Pichai were ranked the top three CEO for large companies in 2020, according to anonymous employee feedback on workplace monitoring portal Comfortably. The world’s richest person Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who was ranked 41st last year, didn’t make it on the list. The second richest and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, who was ranked 19th in 2018, remained out of the list this year too.

Zoom, which managed to become everyone’s favourite during the Covid pandemic as people and businesses were stuck indoors and turned to video calls to connect with friends, family members, and colleagues, saw its revenue surge four times in the third quarter of FY21 vis-à-vis the year-ago period. The earnings stood at $777.2 million while it expects revenue to be between $2,575 billion and $2.580 billion in the full financial year 2021. Yuan was ranked as the top CEO last year as well.

Other top CEOs of large businesses, with over 500 employees, this year were Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen at rank four and five respectively. Apple’s Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg were ranked eight and 40th in the list of 50 such CEOs. Employees of these companies had rated their CEOs between December 1, 2019, and December 1, 2020.

Also read: Bitcoin now world’s largest financial service; market cap crosses $500 billion

Moreover, in terms of the company culture that included metrics such as compensation, leadership, work environment, work-life balance, and more, Google jumped from fourth rank last year to the top position this year followed by Adobe, HubSpot, and Zoom. Microsoft, which was ranked first last year, slipped to sixth rank this year. Other large tech firms such as Facebook, Apple, and Uber were ranked 16th, 17th, and 44th respectively. HubSpot, Adobe, Google were the top three best companies for women in 2020 while in terms of diversity, Microsoft led the tally, and Google, Zoom, Facebook were ranked the fourth, sixth, and eighth respectively.