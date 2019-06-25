Top 10 best selling passengers vehicles in May — Maruti adds one more to list

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco – which was launched in January 2010 and updated recently with more safety kit – has clocked its best-ever monthly sales in May 2019 with 11,739 units sold

Maruti Suzuki has snatched one more position from Hyundai Motors India in the list of top 10 models sold in May, bagging eight places. Till April, seven Maruti models featured in the SIAM’s ten best-selling passenger vehicles list, while Hyundai bagged the remaining.

Hyundai’s hatchback i10, which has been in the top 10 list for many years, did not feature in May’s list.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data and independent research, Maruti’s hatchback Swift was the best-selling model last month, clocking 17,039 units, while Alto, Dzire, Baleno, WagonR, Eeco featured in the other top positions.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco – which was launched in January 2010 and updated recently with more safety kit – has clocked its best-ever monthly sales in May 2019 with 11,739 units sold. By the end of May 2019, Maruti had sold around 5.85 lakh units of the Eeco, having crossed the 5 lakh unit milestone in October 2018.

The seventh and the eighth places were bagged by Hyundai’s SUV Creta and compact hatchback i20. Maruti’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza featured in the tenth spot. Post October last year, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India, with a combined market share of around 68%, have ruled the top 10 spots even though the companies have been reporting flat wholesales.