Toll project: Delhi HC to hear RInfra arm plea against Axis Bank 

The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by a Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) arm seeking to restrain Axis Bank from substituting it as the concessionaire for the Pune-Satara Toll Road Project.

PS Toll Road Pvt Ltd (PSTR), a subsidiary of RInfra, had alleged that the lender was bound by its unconditional undertaking given to the HC that it will not appoint a new concessionaire in the project and, therefore, it cannot rely upon any event under the 2010 Concession Agreement or the 2015 Substitution Agreement to do so.

PSTR was awarded the contract for six-laning of 140 km stretch between Pune and Satara in Maharashtra on BOT basis.

In breach of an undertaking given by Axis Bank in March last year, the lender is now seeking to finalise awarding of a contract to a third party, thereby substituting PSTR, senior counsel NK Kaul, appearing for the RInfra firm, told the single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.