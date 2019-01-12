Tokyo Auto Show: Japan is holding the most outlandish car show in the world

Exhibitors flock to the event to showcase their rides and tout the latest products used to customise and dress up autos.

A diamond-studded 1958 Chevy Impala, tuned-up Lamborghinis and a Supra with a fiery paint job are among the hundreds of cars on display at Japan’s annual custom-vehicle extravaganza that started in Tokyo Friday. Exhibitors flock to the event to showcase their rides and tout the latest products used to customise and dress up autos.