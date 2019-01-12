Tokyo Auto Show: Japan is holding the most outlandish car show in the world

Hundreds of cars on display at Japan’s annual custom-vehicle extravaganza that started in Tokyo Friday.
A diamond-studded 1958 Chevy Impala, tuned-up Lamborghinis and a Supra with a fiery paint job are among the hundreds of cars on display at Japan’s annual custom-vehicle extravaganza that started in Tokyo Friday. Exhibitors flock to the event to showcase their rides and tout the latest products used to customise and dress up autos.
