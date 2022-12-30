TNPL inaugurates Rs1,385-cr projects

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers (TNPL) on Thursday inaugurated its hardwood pulp plant with a capacity of 400 MT and chemical recovery boiler with 20 MW TG and its accessories at a capital outlay of Rs 1,385 crore.

Phase 1 of the mill expansion plan of TNPL’s unit-II was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin at Mondipatti village in Tiruchirapalli district.

The hardwood pulp mill and chemical recovery plants installed in the expansion project are equipped with modern technology. With this, TNPL unit- II has transformed into an integrated pulp and paper board mill. This project will create direct and indirect employment for 500 people.

Also read: Mamaearth parent files for IPO; Shilpa Shetty, Kunal Bahl to sell partial stake, Sequoia not to sell in OFS

The multi-layer double coated board plant of TNPL unit-II, with a production capacity of 2,00,000 MT per annum, commenced the production in 2016. The company had proposed a mill expansion plan at a capital outlay of Rs 2,520 crore, to be implemented in two phases.

The start of hardwood pulp production will avoid purchase/ import of hardwood pulp required for board production, a statement said.