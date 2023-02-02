scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Titan posts surprise Q3 profit fall, shares sink

Titan’s profit fell 3.7% to 9.51 billion rupees ($115.8 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 9.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Written by Reuters
Titan posts surprise Q3 profit fall, shares sink
Analysts, on average, were expecting Titan's profit to rise to 10.35 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Tata Group-owned Titan Co Ltd reported a surprise fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday as high inflation hurt demand for jewellery and watches, sending the company’s shares down to an over six-month low.

Shares of Titan, which also sells eyewear and owns the Tanishq jewellery brand, fell as much as 3.3% to 2,269.60 rupees in late afternoon trading.

Also Read: Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Britannia Industries, Titan, Coal India, Ashok Leyland stocks in focus on F&O expiry

Also Read

Titan’s profit fell 3.7% to 9.51 billion rupees ($115.8 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 9.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting Titan’s profit to rise to 10.35 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue grew 11.3% to 104.44 billion rupees.

Also Read: Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy among 124 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 63 stocks hit 52-week highs

Revenue from the jewellery business, which accounted for 90% of the total, grew 14.1%, while profit in the segment dipped.

A rise in gold prices has led to a 3% fall in consumption in India, the world’s second-biggest bullion buyer, the World Gold Council said in a report on Tuesday.

Elevated retail inflation levels further hit the rural sector, which usually constitutes for two-thirds of gold sales.

Bullion demand is usually high in India around festivals – a large number of which are in the early part of October-December quarter – when buying gold is considered auspicious. However, this period saw fewer wedding dates last year.

More Stories on
Titan
Titan company

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:03 IST