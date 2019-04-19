Titan, four Indian jewellers in world’s top 100 luxury companies; secret behind India’s growth

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 3:18 PM

India's luxury goods market was driven by an increase in disposable income and technology penetration, furthering e-commerce.

Gold Silver price bullion market(Image: Reuters)

Titan and four Indian jewellers were named in top 100 global luxury brands but not a single one of them was in top 20, per a report. Vying a spot among big luxury goods companies and their popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, Estee Lauder, Cartier, Gucci, Prada, among others, India’s Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jewellers, Joyallukas and TBZ made it to the list, according to Deloitte’s Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2019 report.

Among Indian names, the list was mostly dominated by jewellery companies — Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt. Limited, PC Jeweller Ltd, Joyalukkas India Pvt. Limited, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited with the exception of Titan. The report also gave an insight into the luxury goods market, pegging it around $247 billion.

Within the 100 global brands, 20 of them are growing fastest based on their CAGR. Three Indian companies featured in this list as well. For FY15-17, Titan with a CAGR of over 19%, PC Jeweller with a CAGR of over 14% and Joyallukas with CAGR of little less than 13% are among the fastest growing top 20 luxury companies. Globally, Canada Goose Holdings Inc., Coty Luxury and Furla lead the list with India’s Titan following closely.

Indian growth secret

A rise in disposable income and penetration of technology, combined with the ability to buy online, has led to an increase in the Indian growth in the luxury goods market, the report said.

Also, it is not just major metros that are to be thanked for the Indian growth. Markets beyond metros and rising number of HENRY’s (High-Earners-Not–Rich-Yet) in India is a major driving force for this market, per Deloitte report.

HENRY’s are the growth drivers, globally

Categorized by their digital astuteness, love for online shopping and big spending, a new class of individuals who are impacting the market’s growth is emerging. HENRY’s or High-Earners-Not–Rich-Yet is a “new consumer class who is likely to become or remain affluent or ultra-affluent in the future,” said Deloitte report. Their average age is estimated to be 43 and these individuals will be crucial to the luxury goods market in the near future, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Titan, four Indian jewellers in world’s top 100 luxury companies; secret behind India’s growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition