  • MORE MARKET STATS

Titan Company’s arm to acquire 17.5 pc stake in Great Heights Inc for USD 20 mn

TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
Titan
As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around Rs 152 crore).TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added. “This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,” the company stated. Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand “Clean Origin”.The company’s gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at USD 25 million.

More Stories on
Titan company

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.