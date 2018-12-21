Tirupati to host TCL’s largest production base outside China

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the TCL park in Tirupati, on Thursday (Image:PTI)

Chinese electronics major TCL Electronics Holdings is setting up its first integrated smart manufacturing industrial park at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh with a phased investment of Rs 2,200 crore. This will be TCL’s largest manufacturing base outside China and will build localised manufacturing capabilities as part of its long-term strategy under the country’s Make in India initiative.

TCL, one of the top-three global television brands, said that the primary facility of the industrial park is the panel module factory, which is the first overseas production unit of TCL’s panel subsidiary, Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). The CSOT panel module factory will produce screens for TVs and mobile phones, with a designed production capacity of eight million 22-inch to 55-inch, large-sized TV screens and 30 million 3.5-inch to 8-inch, small-sized mobile screens per year.

The investment in the panel module factory in India marks the first step in CSOT’s overseas deployment. Upon completion, the project will help realize CSOT’s capabilities in smart manufacturing and product delivery on a global scale, providing services for customers and partners worldwide.

In order to support the CSOT panel module factory, the TCL industrial park will also include a smart TV manufacturing facility to efficiently integrate the panel module and TV set production. The smart TV manufacturing facility is designed to manufacture six million 32-inch to 65-inch TV sets per year. The TCL industrial park is scheduled to commence from the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Tomson Li, chairman and CEO of TCL.

“India is a strategic market for TCL. Our investment in the semi-conductor business here is a significant milestone in our globalisation plans,” Tomson said after inaugurating the park. “The project will strengthen our supply chain integration capabilities in India and in turn will benefit our local consumers, providing them with superior quality products at greater value,” he added.

A leading player in the global TV and consumer electronics segments, TCL has replicated its international success within the Indian market. The brand’s national sales volume has grown by 120% year-on-year, while its range of products in the big screen and 4K segments have received an encouraging reception from Indian consumers.

Since its India launch, TCL has become one of the undisputed leaders in the home entertainment space, disrupting the market with its advanced tech-led products and unmatched affordability.