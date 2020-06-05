‘Time to break up Amazon’: Elon Musk furious with Jeff Bezos over a book; says monopolies must end

Elon Musk himself is not the biggest fan of lockdown and had recently tweeted that the government must free America right away.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again made an attention-grabbing remark on Twitter and this time, the target is Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce platform Amazon. “Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!” Elon Musk tweeted after a writer said that the e-tailer won’t sell his book on the platform as it fails to meet Amazon guidelines. The book by writer Alex Berenson happens to be on coronavirus lockdown and in his book, the writer has suggested that the risks of serious illness or death are much lower than reported, especially for younger people. Elon Musk himself is not the biggest fan of lockdown and had recently tweeted that the government must free America right away. The tweet by Elon Musk, which also had Jeff Bezos in tag, garnered about 28,500 likes. Meanwhile, Amazon later said that the book was removed in error and is being reinstated on the e-tailer’s platform. Amazon is one of the biggest book sellers in America.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has drawn attention by his bizarre tweets; the latest one in row is a tweet in which the SpaceX CEO said that the Tesla stock is “too high”. “Tesla stock price is too high imo” (in my opinion), he had tweeted early in May. On the day the market opened following the said tweet, $15 billion were wiped off Tesla’s m-cap. Earlier in August 2018, Elon Musk tweeted that he had “funding secured” for a quickly-aborted campaign to make the electric car maker Tesla private. After a debacle that followed with SEC over that tweet, both Elon Musk and Tesla paid separate $20 million fines as part of a settlement. Elon Musk had then agreed to submit his tweets to an overseer from then on.

Meanwhile, Alex Berenson’s book titled “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1: Introduction and Death Counts and Estimates” is now selling on Amazon as an ebook. After Amazon listed the book, the writer tweeted, “thanks to elonmusk and everyone who helped.”