Tilaknagar Ind to settle Rs 287-crore loan from SBI at 64.5 haircut

It was not immediately clear during which quarter SBI has classified the Tilaknagar Industries account as a bad loan.

Spirit manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries on Wednesday said its board has accepted a proposal to carry out a one-time settlement (OTS) of its Rs 287-crore dues to State Bank of India (SBI). Under the terms of the OTS, the company will pay SBI Rs 102 crore, resulting in a 64.48% haircut for the bank.

“The company opted for One Time Settlement as the company’s account has been classified as NPA (non-performing asset) by the bank. As per the OTS, the company shall settle the dues to the bank by paying `102 crore towards full and final settlement of the total dues of `287.18 crore payable to the bank as per company’s records,” Tilaknagar Industries said in a notification to the exchanges.

The board of the company also granted in-principle approval to another proposal for raising additional capital of up to Rs 110 crore, including premium, through a preferential issue of equity shares to strategic investors.

A string of defaults by some large-ticket borrowers is likely to lead to an increase in SBI’s slippages in the October-December quarter.