TikTok parent firm plans to set up data centre in India

China-based ByteDance, the parent company of social media apps TikTok and Helo, on Sunday announced plans to set up a data centre in India. The move comes in the wake of notices being issued by the government to both the apps seeking explanations on questions regarding excessive collection of data, storage of data and how the apps have become hub of anti-national activities.

The government has given time till July 22 to the apps to respond to a set of 24 questions. Also, the government is working on a data protection law, which will make it mandatory for firms to store data of Indians locally.

“As a testimony to ByteDance’s recognition of India’s efforts to frame a new data protection legislation, we are pleased to announce that we are taking a significant step towards establishing a data centre in India,” ByteDance said in a statement. The firm added it is now in the process of examining options for safe, secure and reliable services for its Indian users within India’s borders.

TikTok has around 120 million active users in India while Helo has 50 million. So far, the apps have been storing data of Indian users at third-party data centres in the US and Singapore. The apps have told the government that data of Indian users were not stored in China.

The government, however, asked the apps to confirm and assure that data of India users will not be transferred to any foreign government or third party or any private entity in future and if there were plans for storing data in India.

A few days ago, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had called for a ban on the apps in order ‘to protect India’s national security and start-up ecosystem’.