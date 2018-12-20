Thyssenkrupp sets up technology centre in Pune

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 12:41 AM

The Technology Center Analytics and Software Engineering (TCASE) has been opened in Pune and it will play a key role in digital transformation and serve as a knowledge hub for the group globally.

Thyssenkrupp sets up technology centre in Pune

Thyssenkrupp has set up its technology centre in India. The Technology Center Analytics and Software Engineering (TCASE) has been opened in Pune and it will play a key role in digital transformation and serve as a knowledge hub for the group globally.

The TCASE will provide high-end R&D services in the areas of AI, IoT, data analytics and software engineering. It will play a key role in Thyssenkrupp’s digital transformation journey by acting as a partner and supporting digitisation projects for the group’s business areas across the globe.

Reinhold Achatz, CTO of Thyssenkrupp AG, said the company is going through a journey of digital transformation and the technology centre in Pune would raise the overall digital quotient of the company.

