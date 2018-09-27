Thyssenkrupp bags Rs 410-cr order from Mazagon Docks

Supplied by Thyssenkrupp, the first two submarines were assembled at the Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) at Kiel, Germany, while the third and fourth submarines were manufactured by means of material packages and Transfer of Technology (ToT) at Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders.

Thyssenkrupp has bagged a Rs410-crore contract from Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders to refit the Indian Navy’s Shishumar-class non-nuclear submarine INS Shishumar. The Medium Refit and Life Certification (MRLC) contract for the submarine will commence in October this year and is expected to be completed by 2021. The upgrade will extend the operational life of the submarine by at least 10 years.

Rolf Wirtz, CEO, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, said the deep modernisation work would ensure that INS Shishumar remains a capable combat submarine for the Indian Navy over the years to come. The Indian Navy is planning subsequent overhauls of the remaining three HDW Class 209 Type 1500 assets that were commissioned between 1986 and 1994 and which form the Indian Navy’s 10th submarine squadron based in Mumbai.

Supplied by Thyssenkrupp, the first two submarines were assembled at the Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) at Kiel, Germany, while the third and fourth submarines were manufactured by means of material packages and Transfer of Technology (ToT) at Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders. These were the first submarines ever to be built in India.

“Thyssenkrupp has always looked at a long-term strategic vision while handling projects from eminent partner countries. We view this MRLC work in the same light and we are positive that programmes like this will also translate into other partnerships with Indian players for future strategic programmes,” said Oliver Burkhard, Member of the Executive Board, Thyssenkrupp.

Thyssenkrupp is a leader in non-nuclear submarine design and manufacturing with a track record of building abroad and providing seamless Transfer of Technology. The German manufacturer has maintained a strong partnership with India for over three decades with its submarines and provides full, uninterrupted logistics support to the Indian Navy in terms of spares, components and upgrades for these boats.

More recently, Thyssenkrupp has been awarded a contract worth € 35 million for the retrofit of the Harpoon missile system in two of the Shishumar-class submarines.