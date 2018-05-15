Three-wheeler companies’ exports equal domestic sales in April

The goods version of three-wheeler industry contributed little to the overall April sales at 11,121 units compared to 8,686 units a year earlier. (Reuters)

The three-wheeler industry has started FY19 with a bang. The industry, which posted a 30% growth in FY18 to cross the 10-lakh-unit mark, has reported a whopping 63% growth in April, the first month of the current fiscal, to 97,304 units compared to 59,823 units a year ago. All three-wheeler players have posted a robust growth in April.

Interestingly, exports almost equalled the domestic sales, which grew 54.17% to end April with 49,980 units. Exports saw a whopping 88.16% growth to end with 49,717 units, according to SIAM data.

As usual, the passenger version of the industry continued to dominate both in domestic and export fronts. While domestic sales of PVs grew 100% to touch 40,063 units and exports closed the month with 49,530 units, a growth of 89% from a year ago. Market leader Bajaj Auto posted a 70% growth to end April with 62,791 units compared to 36,862 units in April 2017. The company has done much better on the export front in April with a growth of 84% to 36,643 units compared to 19,867 units a year ago. Domestic sales were at 28,722 units compared to 15,957 units, the SIAM data pointed out.

Second largest player Piaggio posted a 42% growth in April sales with 15,933 units and that of TVS Motor sales grew 109% to end at 10,474 units. While Piaggio’s domestic sales grew 26% to 12,939 units and that of TVS Motor’s were lower at 1,393 units, a growth of 146%. Exports played a crucial role for TVS Motor’s overall sales in April, a growth of 111% to 9,984 units, the data pointed out.

Players like Mahindra & Mahindra and Autul Auto reported an overall growth of 24.4% and 16.81%, resppectively, in their April sales. The goods version of three-wheeler industry contributed little to the overall April sales at 11,121 units compared to 8,686 units a year earlier.