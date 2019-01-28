Three trends that will re-define Indian businesses

The only risk is if India’s enterprises don’t see the advantages and opportunities that lie ahead of them – and simply let the rest of world pass them by, in the blink of an eye.

By Sankalp Saxena

As consumer expectations and the business environment evolve at an even faster rate, clear market winners and losers will begin to emerge. To help businesses navigate this complex web of digital transformation, disruption and evolution, we have identified three key trends that will affect Indian enterprises in the coming year. Understanding and exploiting them will be essential for establishing a platform for lasting business success.

Digitisation & disruption revisited:

In 2019, the enterprise technology dam will well and truly burst. Businesses are now aware that their technology infrastructure – the platform that their entire business, business model and future survival is based on is no longer fit for purpose and cannot simply be “patched” or tinkered with.

Technological innovation is not a trend, it’s a constant. Technology has always been present in business across the centuries – what is changing now is the realisation of the scale, speed, breadth and depth of the impact of digital transformation and disruption. Technology is also no longer just about the business—it is about the wider environment: customer behaviours, market changes, economic direction, as well as tech innovation. For digital enterprises, having the next generation building blocks (hybrid infrastructure) in place and available to navigate this new paradigm will be critical.

The digital enterprise

In 2019 we will see the rise of the digital enterprise: new smarter, flexible businesses adopting next generation infrastructure to help realign their operations, personnel, business and even business models. With software led and not hardware restricted platforms, these enterprises will, for the first time, begin to see, analyse and utilise all of their data, no matter where it sits or whatever hardware it runs on. These new businesses will be data driven, technology agnostic, software based, and self-learning digital enterprises, capable of acting, reacting and anticipating any hardware or technology, operating conditions or market condition.

The empowered workforce

Employees will become as flexible as the enterprise, not assigned to one department, function, location, or even team. 2019 employees will be more generalist than specialist, working across multiple teams, functions and even businesses. They will be mobile—using the “personal’ toolkit provided by the digital enterprise to maintain contact, alignment, productivity and effectiveness. Like the enterprise, they too will be self-learning, as the pace of innovation and transformation accelerates – digital enterprise workers will be proactive, staying up to date (and ahead of) the latest technologies and innovations—for the business and themselves. Ultimately, how enterprises harness these changes will be critical for improving employee satisfaction, productivity and growth.

In closing

In one of the most diverse regions in the world, Indian enterprises are in an unrivalled position to benefit from the building blocks of the digital enterprise: the divergence in business, market, and country size, sophistication and maturity, the urbanisation and remoteness, stability and unpredictability, wealth and poverty, and even technology adoption is so extreme that any technology that can join any and all the dots and integrate this disparate set of resources, markets and geographies is destined to have a significant positive impact

The only risk is if India’s enterprises don’t see the advantages and opportunities that lie ahead of them – and simply let the rest of world pass them by, in the blink of an eye.

The author is senior vice president and MD of operations, Nutanix India