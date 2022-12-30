Three panels to look into complaints again social media platforms

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is planning to create three grievance appellate committees (GACs) to look into users’ complaints against social media platforms on issues like personal data protection, content moderation, and de-platforming.

Sources said GAC members will get a consolidated pay of Rs 175,000 per month, a fixed allowance of Rs 75,000 per month in lieu of house and car facilities, and reimbursement of premium for health insurance to the extent of Rs 50,000 per annum.

The government has invited applications for the appointment of whole-time members of till January 12.

As per the newly amended IT Rules, each GAC will consist of a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the government, of which one shall be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members. These committees will adjudicate complaints by users relating to blocking of content or accounts by the grievance redressal officers of the social media firms concerned.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants should be between the age of 40 and 65, have five years’ experience or special knowledge of making policies in domains like responsible use of information, cyber space, or empowerment of women or protection of children. The applicant should have knowledge or experience of the functioning of online intermediaries, including social media intermediaries.

The members will be appointed for a period of three years or till the age of 68, whichever is earlier. They should have held a position not less than two levels below that of a director of a company, the notification from MeitY said. The search and selection committee, however, can identify and recommend any person other than those who apply. Based on the candidature, the committee may also push for relaxation of eligibility criteria.

The government reserves the right to cancel or withdraw the selection and appointment process at any stage, without assigning reasons, the notification said.