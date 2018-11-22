Three key things to know about Abhijit Bose, Whatsapp India’s new top boss

Abhijit Bose is a graduate from Harvard Business School and Cornell University and has also worked with Oracle and Bain & Co.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp announced Abhijit Bose as its new head for India operations. Notably, Bose is the co-founder of mobile solutions provider Ezetap. He will join the messaging platform in early 2019. “WhatsApp is delighted to announce the appointment of Abhijit Bose as head of WhatsApp India. Bose will build WhatsApp’s first full country team outside of California and will be based in Gurgaon,” the Whatsapp said in a statement. We take a look at key things to know about Abhijit Bose.

Bose had served as Ezetap’s top boss

Abhijit Bose will join WhatsApp from digital payments solutions provider Ezetap where he has served as CEO. Notably, Bose co-founded the company in 2011. Abhijit Bose holds a graduate degree from Harvard Business School and Cornell University and has also worked with Oracle and Bain & Co. “WhatsApp is special and can be a major partner for financial inclusion and economic growth in India. It’s not only how so many families stay in touch, but increasingly it’s how businesses are engaging with their customers,” Bose said.

His new role

Abhijit Bose, along with his team will focus on helping businesses, both large and small connect with their customers. Earlier WhatsApp Business app was released for small business and WhatsApp Business API for large businesses that engage with customers at scale. Today, there are over one million users of these business products in India, according to the firm. “WhatsApp is deeply committed to India and we are excited to keep building products that help people connect and support India’s fast-growing digital economy. As a successful entrepreneur himself, Abhijit knows what it takes to build meaningful partnerships that can serve businesses across India,” WhatsApp’s COO Matt Idema said.

Second leadership appointment in recent times

The appointment of Abhijit Bose is WhatsApp’s second leadership appointment for India, after the company came under pressure from the government to curb the spread of fake and provocative content on its platform. In September, WhatsApp had appointed Komal Lahiri as a grievance officer for India. She was responsible for dealing with concerns and complaints raised by users regarding issues including fake and provocative content.