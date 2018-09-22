Three Hyundai cars with 2018 IDEA awards – Check the full list here

Three Hyundai cars win 2018 IDEA awards

Hyundai’s three SUVs—Santa Fe, Nexo and Kona—have received silver awards in the automotive and transportation category at the global Industrial Design Society of America (IDSA) awards. The award selects winners of 20 categories, including automotive and transportation, consumer technology, and service design, based on standards such as design innovation, user experience and social responsibility.

“These are the most prestigious global design awards won in Hyundai’s history for automotive and transportation category. In 2016, the Elantra received a bronze award,” the company said.

In February 2018, Hyundai India had showcased the Nexo at the India-Korean Business Summit in New Delhi. The next-generation fuel-cell vehicle, the Nexo has a future-oriented design that showcases its advanced capabilities, and thoughtful features like a horizon positioning lamp showing its future and current visual boundaries, and hidden rear wiper that fits in with the car’s clean image.