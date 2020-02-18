Threat looming over 3,000-MW solar plant: Crisil

For commissioning delays of more than 90 days, solar projects might even have to sell power at lower than contracted tariffs which would impact their returns.

The Coronavirus outbreak can potentially hurt 3,000 mega-watt (MW) of solar projects currently under construction in the country. According to research agency Crisil, these upcoming solar plants, worth about Rs 16,000 crore, can miss commissioning deadlines due to short supply of solar equipment from China.

For commissioning delays of more than 90 days, solar projects might even have to sell power at lower than contracted tariffs which would impact their returns. Solar developers have the option of procuring modules from elsewhere, but that would be costlier by around 15-20%, hurting returns by about three percentage points.