Thousands of jobs created due to Modi’s Ayushman Bharat; healthcare jobs surge in November: Naukri

The launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in September 2018, new developments and efforts like the adoption of technology and implementation of telemedicine in the recent past helped generating thousands of jobs in the healthcare industry in India. According to The Naukri JobSpeak Index for November 2018, the healthcare industry registered a remarkable year-on-year increase of 34% during the month as compared with the same period last year.

The overall online hiring activity, however, remained flat in the month of November 2018 compared with the same month a year ago, mainly on account of Diwali falling in the month of November this year unlike 2017. Hiring activity saw a fall of 1% during the month at 2,084 compared with 2,113 in November 2017, the report said. Banking and financial services sector saw a decline of 23% in hiring activity during the month.

“Despite the festivities in the month of November, the Naukri Job Speak Index reflected a buoyant job market sentiment. This is in sync with the past trend of decline in hiring during festive season. The demand to hire talent across most sectors in the coming months looks optimistic and we should see December bouncing back,” said Sumeet Singh, CMO, Infoedge India Ltd, in the statement.

The HR/ administration domain recorded an increase of 10%; hiring activity construction/engineering industry was up 11% while the FMCG industry saw an increase of 5% from the same period last year. The auto industry witnessed a decline of 4% in November 2018 from November 2017. Hiring activity was up in Insurance (12%), IT (8%), real estate (3%), BPO (1%), the report added.

Experience wise, for mid-management levels with an experience of 4-7 years, recruitment remained flat in November compared with the same month last year. While hiring activity for the experience band of 0-3 years saw a decline of 2%, senior management roles with an experience of 13-16 years witnessed a dip of 5% year-on-year during the month.

In terms of cities, Chennai saw an increase of 10% during the month, followed by Bangalore (7%), Pune (5%) and Hyderabad (2%). On the other, there was a decline of 2% in hiring activity in Delhi/NCR and 6% in Mumbai.

The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. It has taken July 2008 as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.