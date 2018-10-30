Thomas Cook India starts operations in US

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India Tuesday said it has commenced operations in the US to leverage the high potential business travel segment to and from the Americas.

Thomas Cook, Thomas Cook india US branch, BSE, SMEs travelling, Shares of Thomas Cook indiaThe company has accordingly obtained ARC (Airlines Reporting Corporation) accreditation and necessary operating licences via its destination management brand Allied TPro, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE. (Reuters)

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India Tuesday said it has commenced operations in the US to leverage the high potential business travel segment to and from the Americas. The company has accordingly obtained ARC (Airlines Reporting Corporation) accreditation and necessary operating licences via its destination management brand Allied TPro, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

Commenting on the development, Thomas Cook India Group Global Corporate Travel President Indiver Rastogi said, “We are excited with this development that also marks the beginning of our corporate travel operations in the US – a market that offers us significant potential across business and business-leisure segments.”

This new initiative will enable Thomas Cook manage travel and related services for its growing customer portfolio of MNCs, Indian corporate houses, and equally SMEs travelling to and from the USA, he added. The Thomas Cook India Group provides integrated travel management and advisory services to more than 500 corporates, including several national, multinational companies and SMEs, the company said. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 206 per scrip on BSE, up 0.96 per cent from previous close.

