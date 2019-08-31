This Volkswagen first model to celebrate world premiere at Frankfurt Motor Show

The company claims that any concerns about battery range are a thing of the past with the ID.3.

The first model of the Volkswagen fully electric ID. family, the ID.3, will have its world première at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). The company says it has a ground-breaking design, greater ranges, impressive driving dynamics and a spacious interior. Electric mobility is the key topic at Volkswagen, and not only will the ID.3 be on show, but there will also be studies on other models in the ID. family forming part of the exhibition. They will follow on in rapid succession from the ID.3.

“Like all other ID. models, the ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), which has been specifically designed for electric drive use, ensuring the largest possible vehicle interior,” Volkswagen said in a statement. The ID.3 follows the Beetle and the Golf to introduce the third major chapter of strategic importance for the history of the Volkswagen brand.

The company claims that any concerns about battery range are a thing of the past with the ID.3. “That’s because the ID.3 has three different battery sizes available: a large battery (77 kWh), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh) and a small battery (45 kWh). A range of between 330 and 550 kilometres (as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection. And thanks to its excellent charging capacity, a range of approximately 290 kilometres can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity),” the company added. In addition, Volkswagen will guarantee the capacity of the ID. batteries for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.