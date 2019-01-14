This start up develops technology to modify any kind of AC units in air purifiers

Aayush Jha, co-founder & CEO, Clairco

Bengaluru-based Clairco is an IoT-based air quality monitoring and purification company that uses low drag nano-tech air filters which can be retrofitted to any type of air conditioners and turn them into air purifiers. This helps save a lot of money by not spending on expensive hardware. Backed by Anand Subramanian, senior director, Ola Cabs and incubated by real estate giant Brigade Group, Clairco has developed this patent-pending air purification system to help address the issue of indoor pollution.

Incubated in early 2018, Clairco’s air monitoring and purification services is currently being implemented in the premises of some of India’s biggest health/fitness and home rental brands in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company, founded by Aayush Jha, is also executing paid pilots for schools, office spaces, tech parks, and budget and luxury hotels. Clairco aims to close funding of $1 million in 2019. While the initial angel funds were used to strengthen the startup’s core team and product development, the latest funds will be used to expand Clairco’s footprint to key cities across the country.

Aayush Jha, co-founder & CEO, Clairco says, “Air quality has been continuously deteriorating in the country. The national capital and other tier 1 cities have witnessed dangerous levels of pollution in recent months. Air quality indoors often becomes five times worse than outdoors and we spend more than 90% of our time indoors. We believe that improving the air quality in indoor spaces, to begin with, can be a huge step to battle the dangers of this hazard.”

Clairco charges its customers a monthly subscription fee for businesses of all sizes and scale. This helps businesses ensure a better experience without investing considerable capital expenditure. “Our technology enables us to be the only company in India that can guarantee clean air for indoor spaces. Also, our air quality monitoring and purification solution is measurable and affordable.”

Working on the concept of predictive intelligence on connected devices, Clairco analyses air quality data of a particular premise on a real-time basis and installs ultra-low resistance air filter in existing air conditioning units and converts them into smart air purification systems. Also, by running machine learning on the data of air pollution collected around the premise and mapping it against the filter life, Clairco replaces the filter on the exact time, ensuring clean air at all times.

With 14 out of 20 most polluted cities in the world in India, and the cost of asthma medication reaching a record Rs 55,000 crore per year, the indoor air quality monitoring market is estimated to reach Rs 33,000 crore by 2022, Clairco officials said.