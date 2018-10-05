This Russian company just got a $1 billion deal to supply potash to India during President Putin’s visit

Phosagro has supplied nearly 1.2 million tonnes of fertiliser products to India since 2016. (Image: Reuters)

Russian fertilizer producer Phosagro bagged a major deal worth $1 billion on Friday during the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India, under which the company will supply 2 million tonnes of fertilizer to India between 2019 and 2021.

Phosagro, Chennai-based Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), along with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF or Russian Direct Investment Fund, have entered into an agreement to consider investment projects in mineral fertiliser production in Russia and India, which would include construction of production facilities and related infrastructure as well as introducing new technologies in the two countries, Reuters reported citing a statement.

The pact is expected to help in increasing the volume as well as augment the range of phosphorus-based fertiliser products supplied to India, said Phosagro CEO Andrey Guryev. It may be noted that Phosagro has supplied nearly 1.2 million tonnes of fertiliser products to India since 2016.

