‘This rat just dropped dead’: IKEA says this after Bengaluru woman tweets food court horror

A Sunday outing at local IKEA store in Bengaluru turned out to be a mortifying experience for a visitor when a dead rat dropped on her table from the ceiling at the store’s food court. Sharanya Shettyy took to Twitter to post the photos of the dead rodent lying on her table. Tagging the Swedish furniture giant, Shettyy expressed her disgust over the bizarre incident. The tweet, which was posted on July 16, has gone viral and people are expressing their anguish. Some netizens are also making fun recalling the classic 2007 hit ‘Ratatouille’. Except in this case, the mouse is dead and not exactly the hero of the story.

In the photos posted by Shettyy, the rat can be seen lying on the table near the snacks that were served. In her Twitter replies, Shettyy also said that no one was really bothered. Though store authorities got the cleaners to clear the table, Shettyy added that the area was not cordoned off and was left for immediate use after the cleaning. She also added that customers on other tables continued to eat their food. Some Twitter users advised Shettyy to ‘sue’ the company. The woman also said that this horrifying incident highlighted ‘lack of food safety.’