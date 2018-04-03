​​ ​
  3. This move by Maharashtra government may render 3 lakh people jobless

We urged the Maharashtra government to come out with a solution to save the industry," Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Lalit Gandhi told reporters here.

By: | Mumbai | Published: April 3, 2018 8:08 PM
plastic ban, Maharashtra government, plastic ban in maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, ban on plastics bags,  clothing industries, plastic ban notification The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, small PET bottles and decoration items. (IE)

The plastic ban order of the Maharashtra government is likely to make nearly 3,00,000 people jobless as industry urged the government to come out with a solution, an industry official said here. “The ban on plastic bags has derailed the production, packaging and supply schedules of grains, bakery and clothing industries. Many units are on the verge of closure in the absence of basic packaging material – plastic bags and we fear that nearly 3,00,000 people employed may become jobless. We urged the Maharashtra government to come out with a solution to save the industry,” Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Lalit Gandhi told reporters here.

“We met and petitioned the minister for environment -Ram Das Kadam yesterday and sought waiver on packaging material till alternatives are identified and made available” Gandhi said. We have urged the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to treat food grains and all food items including fruits and vegetables at par with milk and extend the repository (50 paisa per bag) scheme on them.

Failure to act immediately will cause untold misery to all. This may not yield commensurate gains to the environment as envisioned by the plastic ban notification, Gandhi said. “The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to file its reply by April 9 and hopefully will rule on our petition seeking a stay on this ban on April 11,” Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association vice president Ravi Jasnani said.

“In Mumbai alone over 6,80,000 readymade garments pieces for exports are stuck on account of non-availability of transparent plastic bags for packing,” Clothing Manufacturers Association of India chairman Rajesh Masand said. The state on March 23 had issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products notification that banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic items.

The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, small PET bottles and decoration items.

  1. Javed Shaikh
    Apr 4, 2018 at 6:17 pm
    Why you guyz always publish negative side of any project. Behave like educated people, and do favour for nature too.
    Reply
    1. MADANRAJ GUPTA
      Apr 4, 2018 at 2:27 pm
      In my view plastic as a material is not that harmful to the environment as it save lots of wood where paper is used, it protects many items from being spoiled and damaged. And saves a lot of natural resources. And can be reused and recycled many times which saves your other natural resources and money. The actual problems we are facing now is no proper management for disposal and recycling of plastic waste, which is the duty of each one of us.
      Reply
      1. Mohammed Yassir
        Apr 4, 2018 at 12:44 pm
        No problem , we are corporate , our gold and diamond are safe ,😂
        Reply
        1. Naresh Totla Totla
          Apr 4, 2018 at 12:38 pm
          300000 people will become unemployed how many fake 0 in it
          Reply
          1. Feroz Ahmed
            Apr 4, 2018 at 10:12 am
            Good move,similarly gutkha,cigarettes and alohol should be banned,its adding pollution to our country,good work state government.society should be cleansed of dirt.
            Reply
            1. Sanat Samantray
              Apr 4, 2018 at 9:43 am
              I do not understand these press utes... Plastic ban is in circle for last 10 yes. When a government take such decision these press utes come out with loss. The number which is mentioned here 300000 is absurd and exaserated.... Press utes in Indian /Financial Express do some real
              Reply
              1. Shabbir Sikandar
                Apr 4, 2018 at 12:19 pm
                Cigarettes are more harmful and dangerous but its production is not banned. Why? Not enough to Ruling Party. It is shameful and disgraceful.
                Reply
              2. Vilas Jadhav
                Apr 4, 2018 at 8:27 am
                Yes i agreed with Amarnath sir!! This article is sponsored and sending the wrong signals to public. MCCI Vice President Mr. Lalit Gandhi is not in mind to understand the impact of plastic on environment. Its strange, Why Mr.Lalit Gandhi is not understanding the noble cause behind plastic ban. Plastic traders and manufacturers should accept the decision and make some alternative arrangements and solutions to support the ban. Every change is painful but it will gives betterment once applied. We need to support the plastic ban decision.
                Reply
                1. Joe Varghese
                  Apr 4, 2018 at 8:03 am
                  May be we should take this as an opportunity.it is an opportunity to put money into the hands of women or any one willing to work. Individuals can s ch and cloth bags to vendors and make money. D Mart charges about RS.15 for such one cloth bag.people in every locality can parti te.
                  Reply
                  1. Raman B V
                    Apr 4, 2018 at 7:57 am
                    Shame on you, financial express. Very low reporting standards.
                    Reply
                    1. Amarnath PD
                      Apr 4, 2018 at 7:15 am
                      I don't understand what are the norms financial express follow while reporting any news. The style you have adopted to report the plastic ban is called negative reporting. If it is a paid report, put it as paid or sponsored news. Instead of it, don't resort to this type of heading to send wrong signals. Certainly BD Goenka's soul will not forgive you.
                      Reply
                      1. निरंजन देवदत्त पंड
                        Apr 4, 2018 at 2:06 am
                        Today there are so many alternatives to plastic, from tough papers to rubber to low quality cloth. Saving our environment is a much higher priority than any number of s. The plastic industry must adapt to the environmental safety and the industry should also put in innovative alternative materials. No more nature killing plastic.
                        Reply
                        1. Tanvi Chodankar
                          Apr 4, 2018 at 12:51 am
                          One decision where there must be no doubts about there being a political benefit, sole agenda to save the Earth and environment and this is how you report it? What a pity..!! Morover there was a heads up given a year in advance as i remember well but i guess no one to it seriously. There will always be an alternative to a but never for life which is under threat due to usage of plastic.
                          Reply
                          1. Rahul Patil
                            Apr 3, 2018 at 9:54 pm
                            What a negative headline for a good decision. Shame
                            Reply
                            1. Load More Comments

