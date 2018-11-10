This Iceland based airline is offering 30% discount on flight tickets in India; check routes, other details

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 12:17 PM

“No tricks! Just treats! 30% OFF all our destinations,” airline said on Twitter.

Wow Air offer: The Iceland-based airline Wow Air is offering massive 30 percent discount on international destinations as it’s in process to launch India operations this December, the airline said on its Twitter account. “No tricks! Just treats! 30% OFF all our destinations,” Wow Air said on Twitter. The travel period on offer is valid till March 2019. The interested customers can avail promo code WOWTREAT to avail the given 30 percent discount. The lowest fare is exclusive to MyWOW members, the airline said.

The routes on offer include flights flying from Amsterdam (AMS), Brussels (BRU) and Frankfurt (FRA) to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Iceland (KEF), Los Angeles (LAX), Montreal (YUL), Pittsburgh (PIT) and Toronto (YYZ) via Iceland. The offer is also applicable on flights flying from Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Los Angeles (LAX) and Pittsburgh (PIT) to Iceland (KEF). The offer can also be availed on the flights flying from Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ) to Iceland (KEF), Amsterdam (AMS), Brussels (BRU) and Frankfurt (FRA) via Iceland, airline said.

The discount on offer can be availed for one-way basic flights (operated by the airline) per person that also include taxes on booking round-trip flights online, it added. However, the booking fee is not part of the ticket price, it also said. The 30 percent discount offer is valid on selected flights during the air travel period and is subject to availability, it added.

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the flight tickets.

