This French electric major aims to boost Modi govt’s thrust on self-sufficiency in oil & gas sector

Schneider Electric on Wednesday launched EcoStruxure Power & Process (EP&P) in India with an aim to boost Modi government’s thrust on self-sufficiency in oil, gas and petrochemical sector. The firm has partnered with Microsoft to drive efficiency and increase profitability in this significant segment of the economy. Schneider Electric shares a goal to address the challenges of market volatility in the oil and gas sector, while reducing capital expenditure and operational expenditure by 20-30 per cent.

Since the power and process management systems work separately, the industrial organisations may find themselves at a competitive disadvantage very soon, the French firm said in a statement. Working as separate silos involves separate teams of engineers and programmers which results in high costs and restrictions on the organisation’s ability to respond to the evolving market conditions. The introduction of EP&P in the Indian market would help the companies in the oil, gas and petrochemical sector to break down these barriers between power and process control systems to provide solution to the engineering and operating challenges.

“The Indian hydrocarbon sector is at the cusp of major transformation as companies across the value chain step up their efforts to boost India’s self-sufficiency in oil and gas, expand refining capacities, and set up pipeline infrastructure for transportation across the country. Through our partnership with Microsoft we aim to deliver real/tangible solutions and measurable business results for oil and gas players, improve efficiency, bring down cost of running operations and raise profitability,” Anil Chaudhry, Zone President & Managing Director, Schneider Electric India said.

“The addition of the app and analytics piece and the access to prior information with the creation of digital twin will help create new insights and empower customers to fuel digital transformation in the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical industry in India,” said Navtej Garewal, Executive Vice President, Head of India- Aveva.