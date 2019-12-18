This French fashion mogul briefly toppled Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as world’s richest man

Bernard Arnault and his wife Helene Arnault. Image: Bloomberg

Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, briefly replaced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man with him crossing a net worth of $109.6 billion. However, his feat was only for a brief period and according to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires Index, Bernard Arnault has again slipped to his earlier position, trailing behind both Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Bernard Arnault and family currently have a net worth of $107.4 billion while the riches of Jeff Bezos soar to $111.4 billion and that of Bill Gates to $107.9 billion. Nonetheless, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are the only three people in the world’s most elite centi-billionaire club.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

The third richest man on the planet, Bernard Arnault is also the wealthiest person of the European continent and he is best known for his association with Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA or LVMH as it is popularly known. The luxury goods maker is the largest luxury-products company in the world. Arnault had invested in LVMH in 1987 upon an invitation by the company’s chairman, Henri Racamier. In 1990, Arnault ousted Henri Racamier and started to acquire a slew of other fashion companies into the LVMH fold. This included companies like Christian Lacroix, Givenchy, and Kenzo. Recently, the LVMH group also acquired iconic jewellery brand Tiffany as well. Other than these, the company also runs Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Fendi, Sephora, Emilio Pucci, EDUN, Moynat and some jewellery brands such as TAG Heuer, De Beers and Bulgari.

The Arnault family is also known for their philanthropic side. In the aftermath of 2019 Notre Dame Cathedral fire, the Arnault was among several luxury tycoons who pledged millions to restore the Cathedral to its former glory. The family had pledged about $220 million for the same.