This firm says Tata Motors didn’t pay dues, moves NCLT under IBC; auto major says petition incorrectly filed

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 12:03 PM

The electricity trading company Global Energy has filed a petition in NCLT against Tata Motors under Section 9 of the IBC to recover pending dues from the automobile firm.

The shares of Tata Motors shares are trading at Rs 182.65 up 2.24 percent on BSE today at the time of reporting.

The electricity trading company Global Energy has filed a petition in NCLT against Tata Motors under Section 9 of the IBC claiming that the Tata group automobile firm has dues pending to it. The electricity firm on October 24 moved NCLT to recover Rs 1.07 crore, which it says is part of its dues from power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two companies from 2010 to 2015, The Indian Express reported citing Abhishek Adke, lawyer of Global Energy at the NCLT.

“The petition of Global Energy in NCLT however, is only pertaining to the dues which have been admitted by Tata Motors,” he said. The total amount of pending dues stand at nearly Rs 70 crore for which the electricity firm invoked arbitration, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified sources. However, Tata Motors claimed the petition filed under IBC in the NCLT is incorrect, the report said.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty fickle as IT, FMCG stocks drop; mid-caps outperform; Infosys down 2%

An arbitration for the resolution of any dispute between the two parties is provided under PPA and Tata Motors has responded to the arbitration proposed by Global energy under the clause and the matter is now pending with the electricity company, official spokesperson of Tata Motors told The Indian Express in an email.

“In the interim, Global Energy has incorrectly sent to Tata Motors a notice under the IBC demanding a significantly higher amount than actually due having regard to the applicable regulations under electricity laws,” said the official spokesperson.

“Furthermore, as per the IBC, when any dispute is subsisting between the parties relating to a claim, no proceeding can lie under IBC until the resolution of the dispute,” official spokesperson of Tata Motors said.

