This e-commerce company sent most fake products, say 37% Indians in a survey

By: | Updated: November 5, 2018 7:03 PM

One in every five consumers says that they have been delivered fake products by e-commerce sites.

Indian e-commerce companies generate thousands of crores during the festive season sales

A whopping 37% of Indians have said that Snapdeal shipped the highest percentage of fake products in the last six months, a survey has shown. With the advent of the festive season, e-commerce websites are flooded with sales, offers and cashback, which have also led to a surge in fake products being delivered to people.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles showed that the highest number of people said that it was e-commerce website, Snapdeal, that shipped most fake products. Albeit, others were not far behind.

As per the survey, consumers shared their experience about which e-commerce site shipped the highest percentage of fake products, to which 37% said Snapdeal, 22% said Flipkart, 21% said Paytm Mall while 20% said Amazon. Overall, 1 in every 5 Indians said that they were cheated by e-commerce companies.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

LocalCircles said that it decided to conduct the survey after receiving hundreds of complaints in the last six months by consumers who were delivered fake products.

“Indian e-commerce companies generate thousands of crores during the festive season sales… although e-commerce brings a lot of comfort to the consumers, there is no guarantee that the products they receive are all originals,” LocalCircles said.

What the survey found:

  • 19% consumers admit to receiving a fake product from e-commerce sites in the last six months
  • 35% say that the highest number of fake products are from fragrances & perfumes category
  • 22% say that they received fake sporting goods while 35% say it was cosmetics
  • 69% of consumers say that they do not know how to identify a fake product
  • 49% say that e-commerce sites should accept and return full amount plus a penalty based on product value

Moreover, these portals are struggling to identify and remove counterfeit products, which even got the Delhi High Court involved. The Delhi HC recently directed the e-commerce companies to ensure that each product put up on sale is “genuine”.

Recently, Amazon and Flipkart were sent notices by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for allegedly selling “spurious and adulterated” cosmetics including imported brands. They may face penal actions if they fail to provide a convincing response.

(The story will be updated once we receive comments from Snapdeal)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. This e-commerce company sent most fake products, say 37% Indians in a survey
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition