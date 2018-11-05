This e-commerce company sent most fake products, say 37% Indians in a survey

Indian e-commerce companies generate thousands of crores during the festive season sales

A whopping 37% of Indians have said that Snapdeal shipped the highest percentage of fake products in the last six months, a survey has shown. With the advent of the festive season, e-commerce websites are flooded with sales, offers and cashback, which have also led to a surge in fake products being delivered to people.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles showed that the highest number of people said that it was e-commerce website, Snapdeal, that shipped most fake products. Albeit, others were not far behind.

As per the survey, consumers shared their experience about which e-commerce site shipped the highest percentage of fake products, to which 37% said Snapdeal, 22% said Flipkart, 21% said Paytm Mall while 20% said Amazon. Overall, 1 in every 5 Indians said that they were cheated by e-commerce companies.

LocalCircles said that it decided to conduct the survey after receiving hundreds of complaints in the last six months by consumers who were delivered fake products.

“Indian e-commerce companies generate thousands of crores during the festive season sales… although e-commerce brings a lot of comfort to the consumers, there is no guarantee that the products they receive are all originals,” LocalCircles said.

What the survey found:

19% consumers admit to receiving a fake product from e-commerce sites in the last six months

35% say that the highest number of fake products are from fragrances & perfumes category

22% say that they received fake sporting goods while 35% say it was cosmetics

69% of consumers say that they do not know how to identify a fake product

49% say that e-commerce sites should accept and return full amount plus a penalty based on product value

Moreover, these portals are struggling to identify and remove counterfeit products, which even got the Delhi High Court involved. The Delhi HC recently directed the e-commerce companies to ensure that each product put up on sale is “genuine”.

Recently, Amazon and Flipkart were sent notices by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for allegedly selling “spurious and adulterated” cosmetics including imported brands. They may face penal actions if they fail to provide a convincing response.

(The story will be updated once we receive comments from Snapdeal)