This Apple iPhone can be yours at zero down payment – Here is how to avail this offer

Indiaistore.com is offering Apple iPhone 7 at a low-cost EMI. (Image: Reuters)

It’s a big good news for Apple iPhone lovers! Now, Apple iPhone can be yours at zero down payment. Indiaistore.com is offering Apple iPhone 7 at a low-cost EMI. The store has launched the iPhone 7 at a profitable EMI offer of Rs 2, 999 with zero down payment. The EMI can be deposited within a period of 18 months from the time of purchase. Indiaistore.com is India’s official Apple distribution website. The company in partnership with various banks have introduced this 18-month scheme. The said scheme is available from June 15, 2018, to September 30, 2018. An individual can buy Apple iPhone 7 with a credit card of leading banks like- American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Citi, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank. An individual can also purchase the product from other financial organisations like- ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI card, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank. The product can also be purchased with HDFC Bank Debit cards and Consumer Loans from Capital First, HDB Financial Services and HDFC Bank.

It is to keep in mind that the effective monthly cost for the customer will be computed on the basis of the low-cost EMI on 18-month tenure. The EMI will be calculated on the base price of MRP of Rs 52, 370 for iPhone 7. However, Goods and Services Tax (GST) is applicable on interest component of the EMI.

Indiaistore.com is also offering additional 5 per cent cashback on purchase of iPhone 7 with Axis Bank credit card, Citi Credit Cards, HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Standard Chartered Credit Cards. The cashback offer is valid only for transactions made using Brand EMI option on Pine Labs terminals. The cashback will be credited on or before 120 business days from the date of transactions on a best effort basis to all open and active card members’accounts only.

Apart from this, the Indiaistore.com is also offering Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus.