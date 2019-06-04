Thiruvananthapuram-based Toonz Animation buys Irish firm Telegael

Indian entertainment firm Toonz Animation has acquired a majority stake in Ireland’s Emmy Award-winner production house Telegael. Toonz Animation Studio, based in Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, is one of the top-billed animation players in the world, ever since its popular productions, such as Finding Nemo, had been released.

“The acquisition will add more pre- and post-production facilities and a large live-action studio to Toonz’s entertainment business, making it ready to become a major 360 entertainment outfit,” said P Jayakumar, chief executive, Toonz Media Group.

In July 2018, Toonz had announced the co-production of its new 52 episodes and 12-minute CGI comedy series, Mondo Yan, by partnering with Telegael, Spanish broadcaster TV3 from Catalunya and Imira Entertainment. Telegael is handling part of the pre-production and all post-production of the series while Toonz-owned Imira Entertainment handles worldwide distribution.

Jayakumar said, “Toonz will soon increase its in-house development and IP creation using Telegael’s design and pre-production division, jacking up its European production. Imira will globally distribute the added titles.”

Telegael’s clients include some of the biggest names in global broadcasting including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Lionsgate, NBC Universal Sprout, BBC, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, ARD and ZDF.

“The Toonz deal gives us opportunity to grow our IP and service production by becoming part of a global entertainment group with expertise in 2D & 3D production, visual FX, global distribution, financing, gaming, licensing and merchandising,” said Telegael’s CEO Paul Cummins.

The Irish firm, set up in 1988, co-produces animated content of a whole range of international partners.

Telegael has produced more than 1,000 hours of television which have been translated to over 50 languages and distributed to over 150 territories .