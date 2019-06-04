Thiruvananthapuram-based Toonz Animation buys Irish firm Telegael

By: |
Thiruvananthapuram | Published: June 4, 2019 2:43:52 AM

Telegael’s clients include some of the biggest names in global broadcasting including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Lionsgate, NBC Universal Sprout, BBC, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, ARD and ZDF.

Indian entertainment firm, Toonz Animation, Emmy Award winner, Telegael Ireland, Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark, Finding Nemo, Toonz Media Group

Indian entertainment firm Toonz Animation has acquired a majority stake in Ireland’s Emmy Award-winner production house Telegael. Toonz Animation Studio, based in Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, is one of the top-billed animation players in the world, ever since its popular productions, such as Finding Nemo, had been released.

“The acquisition will add more pre- and post-production facilities and a large live-action studio to Toonz’s entertainment business, making it ready to become a major 360 entertainment outfit,” said P Jayakumar, chief executive, Toonz Media Group.

In July 2018, Toonz had announced the co-production of its new 52 episodes and 12-minute CGI comedy series, Mondo Yan, by partnering with Telegael, Spanish broadcaster TV3 from Catalunya and Imira Entertainment. Telegael is handling part of the pre-production and all post-production of the series while Toonz-owned Imira Entertainment handles worldwide distribution.

Jayakumar said, “Toonz will soon increase its in-house development and IP creation using Telegael’s design and pre-production division, jacking up its European production. Imira will globally distribute the added titles.”

Telegael’s clients include some of the biggest names in global broadcasting including The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Lionsgate, NBC Universal Sprout, BBC, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, ARD and ZDF.

“The Toonz deal gives us opportunity to grow our IP and service production by becoming part of a global entertainment group with expertise in 2D & 3D production, visual FX, global distribution, financing, gaming, licensing and merchandising,” said Telegael’s CEO Paul Cummins.

The Irish firm, set up in 1988, co-produces animated content of a whole range of international partners.

Telegael has produced more than 1,000 hours of television which have been translated to over 50 languages and distributed to over 150 territories .

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Thiruvananthapuram-based Toonz Animation buys Irish firm Telegael
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition