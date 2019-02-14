These Nestle products sold the most in China, North America; improved company’s sluggish growth

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 3:16 PM

It also wants to return to mid-single digit sales growth and reach an underlying trading operating profit margin target of 17.5-18.5 percent by 2020.

The sale is part of Nestle reshaping its business to adapt to changing consumer tastes and focus on coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water as its main growth categories.

Nestle said it expected its organic sales to rise by more than 3 percent this year after an improving performance in China and North America helped growth accelerate in 2018 after six years of slowdowns.

Demand for packaged foods has suffered from a trend towards healthier eating, and Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider is trying to bring the world’s biggest food group back up to speed by improving efficiency and focusing on growth categories.

Organic sales grew 3.0 percent in the full year, accelerating to 3.7 percent in the final quarter, the maker of Kitkat chocolate bars and Nespresso portioned coffee said in a statement on Thursday.

The improvement meant Nestle beat forecasts for 3.5 percent quarterly growth in a Reuters poll and was also better than the 2.9 percent growth reported by peer Unilever last month.

Nestle’s net profit jumped 42 percent to 10.1 billion Swiss francs ($10.02 billion) thanks to one-off items like the divestment of its U.S. confectionery business, lagging a forecast for 11.5 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

The Swiss company also said it would explore strategic options for its Herta cold cuts and meat-based products business, although it will hang on to the Herta brand dough and vegetarian business.

The sale is part of Nestle reshaping its business to adapt to changing consumer tastes and focus on coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water as its main growth categories.

It has sold underperforming units — it is currently looking for a buyer for its skin health unit and expected its review of the business sale to be completed by mid-2019.

It also wants to return to mid-single digit sales growth and reach an underlying trading operating profit margin target of 17.5-18.5 percent by 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. These Nestle products sold the most in China, North America; improved company’s sluggish growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition